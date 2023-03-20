American-Australian businessman and media proprietor Rupert Murdoch will marry Ann Lesley- Smith 66, less than a year after his divorce from his fourth wife, Jerry Hall. Billionaire media mogul Murdoch met his wife to be just six months ago, in September 2022 and proposed on St Patrick’s Day, in New York City.

According to his New York Post interview, the couple plan to marry later this summer. Ms Smith was previously married to Chester Smith, a country singer and radio and TV executive, who died in 2008.

Murdoch made his fortune through the media company News Corp, which owns newspapers including The Times and The Sun, as well as through Sky and 21st Century Fox. Murdoch is also known for his role as owner of the News of The World, which folded in 2011 following the phone hacking scandal.

Murdoch is the 31st richest person in the United States and the 71st richest in the world. He has had six children from his first three marriages.

Who are Rupert Murdoch’s previous wives?

Rupert Murdoch first married Patricia Booker, a former shop assistant and flight attendant from Melbourne, in 1956 before the pair divorced in 1967. They had one child together, Prudence Murdoch.

One year after his first divorce, in 1968, Mr Murdoch then married Scottish-born cadet journalist working for his Sydney newspaper The Daily Mirror, Anna Torv. The couple had three children together, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James Murdoch, before divorcing in 1999.

In June 1999, 17 days after divorcing his second wife, Murdoch, then aged 68, married Chinese-born Wendi Deng, who was 30 at the time. After having two children together, Chloe and Grace Murdoch, the pair divorced in 2011.