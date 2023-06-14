The Red Arrows will take part in the Trooping of the Colour flypast this weekend for the King’s Birthday. The aerobatic display team is the final jewel in the crown of all royal flypasts and will be back this weekend.

The Trooping of the Colour will take place on Saturday (June 17) at Buckingham Palace before the royal family make their way onto the balcony for the iconic flypast.The King will be joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The flypast has been a royal tradition for 110 years, with the display first taking place for King George V as part of the Trooping of the Colour in 1913. It is expected that the fly past will be identical to what was expected from the coronation fly past last month which was significantly reduced due to rain.

60 military aircraft were set to make their appearance in the coronation flypast which would have featured iconic planes such as the Spitfires and Hurricanes - the latter part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

While the official route for the whole of the Trooping of the Colour flypast is yet to be announced, Military Air Shows has revealed the air restrictions map which gives us a good indication of the official route of the Red Arrows.The display team are normally the last to fly in the display, sending out red, white and blue smoke as they fly over Buckingham Palace.

Where can the Red Arrows be seen for the flypast

The official restricted air space has been announced ahead of the Trooping of the Colour flypast by Military Air shows.The site has created a map revealing the flight path of the display team for Saturday (June 17).

The flypast is set to take place at 1pm with air space restricted for about an hour before the planes will make their way towards London

The official route for the Coronation flypast for the Red Arrows was as follows:

RAF Waddington

Methringham

Skegness

Over the North Sea

Caister on Sea

Over the North Sea

Woodbridge Airfield

Colchester

Fairlop

Leyton

Buckingham Palace

Heathrow

Windsor

Reading

Hook

Winchester

What time is the flypast expected

The previously scheduled flypast was set to last just six minutes, so it is expected that the Trooping of the Colour will follow something very similar. The flypast is set to take place at 1pm with the Red Arrows predicted to fly over Buckingham Palace at about 1.06pm

