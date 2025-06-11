Rapper Lady Leshurr launches diss track against ‘fake’ Krispy Kreme doughnuts

British rapper Lady Leshurr has released a diss track taking aim at Krispy Kreme ‘dupes’.

Titled ‘We Run This Glaze’, Lashurr, who has previously taken part in Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins and Dancing on Ice, calls out against any dodgy bakes.

It comes following a ‘part exchange’ programme, run by Krispy Kreme last Friday, on National Doughnut Day (June 6), where customers were allowed to swap a half-eaten doughnut from rival brands for a new one, to weed out ‘dupes’ of its Original Glazed product.

The event was armed with experts who were on hand to ‘verify’ the dupes with indicators to look at the texture of the dough, glorious glaze cracks, and the iconic shape.

Lady Leshurr said: “For me, an original is always the best thing, whether that’s music or doughnuts.

“You have to remind people who the originals are, otherwise history gets rewritten by the copycats.”

The tongue-and-cheek rap follows research of 2,000 adults, conducted by OnePoll.com, that revealed 73 per cent of those who have bought ‘fake’ food and drink items were left disappointed.

Of the 49 per cent who have bought a dupe, 79 per cent said it was ‘not the same’.

And 72 per cent would be willing to pay more money for an original or authentic product.

Krispe Kreme gave away free Original Glazed doughnut on National Doughnut Day last Friday (June 6) | Will Ireland/PinPep

A spokesperson for Krispy Kreme said: “They say imitation is the ultimate form of flattery, and we have seen many copies of our iconic doughnuts over the years.

“But we all know a dupe is rarely as good as the real thing.

“We want doughnut fans to enjoy the best of the best, so turn your backs on the dupes and stick with the original.”

The research further revealed that only 21 per cent felt the dupes they bought were as good as the real thing, with 10 per cent going as far as to say they were always disappointed.

And 30 per cent even claimed they sent a dupe back so they could go and get the original instead.

While 53 per cent have admitted they are unlikely to ever buy another dupe again after feeling let down in the past.