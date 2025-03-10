Don’t miss the dog business boom, nail-biting plane landings and Great British hobbies on shots! TV.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our quirky episodes explore all things weird and wonderful.

1. Paw and Order: The Dog Business Boom

This brand new series takes you behind-the-scenes at businesses that are all about our furry friends. From pet spas to dog bakeries, we explore innovative companies centred around dog luxuries. Discover a world of pet-loving entrepreneurs and learn how they are creating a positive impact one business at a time. In The Dog Business Boom episode 1 , we’ll explore doggy soft play and talk to owners about what their dogs mean to them.

2. Caught on Camera: Nail-biting plane landings

Shots! TV ’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking, real-life videos from across the country. In Nail-biting plane landings , we look at surreal footage of airplanes landing in strong winds across the UK. The episode includes the shaky landing of an American Airlines plane in storm Gerrit, a Jet2 plane wobbling in Storm Kathleen’s cross winds, and pilots battling the extreme winds of Storm Franklin at Birmingham Airport.

3. The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 1

In a new series, we dive into the fascinating world of British hobbies. From ancient traditions to modern passions, get ready to explore what makes Britain’s hobbies truly unique. In the first episode, we travel to Lancashire to try our hand at curling and get rough and ready in roller derby. Watch The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 1 to learn more about the country's most unique pastimes.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .