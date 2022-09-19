The Queen will be honoured with a full state funeral today (September 19) with viewers tuning in from across the world to watch Her Majesty laid to rest.

Last week King Charles III declared the day a bank holiday , allowing people to pay their respects, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

You can view a live stream of the event via the video above, from 9am this morning.

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral

Members of royal families from across Europe, many of whom were blood relatives of the Queen, are expected to be in attendance along with US President Joe Biden as well as Commonwealth and other world leaders.

Westminster Abbey has the capacity for around 2,200 people and it has been reported some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries have been invited to the ceremony.

What time is the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19.

It was in this location the Queen and Prince Philip were married in 1947 and is also where her coronation took place in 1953.

The Queen’s funeral procession route

According to the official website of the British Royal Family , on the morning of the funeral, the Lying-in-State will end and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.

Following that, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will again travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place.

Where will the Queen be buried?

Her Majesty will be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Also buried there are the Queen’s father, who the chapel is named after, and the Queen Mother. The ashes of Princess Margaret were also taken there.