Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - release date and full cast including India Amarteifio
Netflix viewers will return to the ton in a matter of days with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - everything you need to know.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will finally transport fans back to the ton (high society in the United Kingdom during the late Regency era) with a new slate of characters and fierce scandals. The Shondaland show will centre around fan favourite Queen Charlotte and her mysterious relationship with King George.
Following on from Bridgerton’s highly anticipated second season the showrunners announced in May 2022 that the spin off had been greenlit. The news was greeted by thrilled fans who have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the Netflix sensation based on the Julia Quinn novels, and now another actress has been announced as joining the cast.
The show will run across two timelines.
The exciting announcement was confirmed on the Bridgerton social media accounts with a statement that read: “Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifo, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed.”
So, who is headed to the ton in this new Bridgerton story? Here’s everything you need to know including the release date.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release date
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to drop on Netflix on May 4, 2023.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story full cast
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, the Queen of Great Britain and Ireland
- India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury
- Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton
- Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger
- Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, the Queen’s gossip-mongering secretary
- Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley
- Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta
- Corey Mylchreest as young King George III
- Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute
- Tunji Kasim as Adolphus
- Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor
- Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury
- Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, Violet’s mother
- Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Violet’s father
- Freddie Dennis as Reynolds
How to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
You can be the first to watch by signing up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page. Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:
- Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution
- Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution
- Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution
