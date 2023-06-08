News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Three children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Pope Francis: 86-year-old emerges from three-hour emergency hernia operation with ‘no complications’

Pope Francis is expected to remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for days

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:36 BST- 1 min read

Pope Francis has emerged from a three-hour emergency hernia operation with ‘no complications’, the Vatican has confirmed. The 86-year-old went straight to Gemelli to repair the hernia in his abdominal wall after holding an audience on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, Pope Francis was suffering from a “painful and worsening” hernia which had most likely formed over a scar from his 2021 colon surgery. The pontiff previously had part of his colon removed due to inflammation of the large intestine.

He is expected to remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for days but has been given the ‘ok’ to travel once he recovers.

In March, Pope Francis was unexpectedly taken to hospital for tests after complaining of breathing difficulties. He spent a few days in hospital for treatment and was later discharged - proclaiming “I’m still alive!”.

Most Popular
    Pope Francis: 86-year-old emerges from three-hour emergency hernia operation with ‘no complications’Pope Francis: 86-year-old emerges from three-hour emergency hernia operation with ‘no complications’
    Pope Francis: 86-year-old emerges from three-hour emergency hernia operation with ‘no complications’

    The pontiff is more susceptible to respiratory problems due to having part of his lung removed while training to be a priest in his 20s.

    Related topics:Pope FrancisHospitalRome