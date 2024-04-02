Drug stash found: Police bodycam video shows moment officer discovers buried cocaine
Police bodycam footage shows the moment an officer uncovers an underground stash of cocaine at the address of a drug dealer. An officer searching suspect Kyle Joyner’s address found 1.5kg of cocaine, which Joyner had attempted to hide, buried in the earth.
Four kilos of cocaine, estimated to be worth around £320,000, was seized from three men last year, along with cannabis, drug paraphernalia and weapons. After pleading guilty, Austen Barnes-Sargeant, Carlie Bridges, Kyle Joyner and Paul O’Shea were sentenced on March 28 at Bristol Crown Court.
Prison sentences totalling more than 20 years were handed out to Barnes-Sargeant, Bridges, Joyner and O’Shea for their involvement in supplying the drugs.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender said: “These sentences conclude a significant policing operation targeting this group of people who were supplying cocaine to the streets of Bristol. Evidence was found to show their operation was worth hundreds of thousands of pounds as they sought to profit from other people’s misery brought on by drug use.
“We welcome these prison sentences and will continue to robustly target those involved in drug supply to protect the public and keep our communities safe. If you suspect someone in your area is involved in the supply of drugs, please report it to us on 101, or via our online reporting system.”