Prime minister Rishi Sunak faces his first PMQs today just 24 hours after becoming prime minister . In what has been a turbulent few weeks for the Conservatives, Mr Sunak will be hoping to hit the ground running and at least last longer in the job than his predecessor Liz Truss.

Mr Sunak will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his new cabinet behind and around him. Amongst those returning to the front benches are Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Therese Coffey.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government.. With pressure firmly on Mr Sunak with the large lead for Labour in the polls, today’s questions look set to be another defining chapter for the Conservatives.

PMQs get underway in the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm. If you want to follow proceedings at the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

