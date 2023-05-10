PlayStation have announced their Big Games Big Deals promotion that launched on Wednesday (May 10). For a limited time, gamers are able to enjoy discounted prices on a huge number of games, as well as upgraded editions.

The biggest sale on the PlayStation Store so far this year see’s discounts such as 60% off the FIFA 23 Standard Edition and 25% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Ultimate Edition. The full list of games and their discount prices can be found on the Playstation Store .

The sale will end on Wednesday May 24 at 11.59pm UK time, so players have just over two weeks to get their hands on some new games for their PS4 and PS5 consoles.

What games are on the PlayStation Store Big Games Big Deals sale

Over 1,270 games are on sale as part of the PlayStation Store’s Big Games Big Deals promotion. Highlights of this sale include:

