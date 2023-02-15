Music producer Pharrell Williams to head the artistic direction of Louis Vuitton menswear designs after being hired by the company to fill the position that has been vacant since Virgil Abloh died in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, the fashion giants said “Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

American fashion designer Abloh began his own line of streetwear clothing, Pyrex Vision, in 2012. He later became the chief executive officer of the Milan-based label Off-White, a fashion house he founded in 2013.

In 2019, Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma which is a rare, aggressive form of cancer. After his passing, celebrities including the likes of David Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Pharrell, Gigi Hadid, Frank Ocean and more paid tribute to him.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Williams who hails from Virginia Beach rose to fame as part of the hip hop and R&B production duo the Neptunes in the early 1990s alongside Chad Hugo. He then became lead vocalist of N.E.R.D in the late 90s.

He has also found great success as a songwriter too, including the Robin Thicke song ‘Blurred Lines’ and ‘Happy’. He also wrote for the movie Despicable Me 2 song, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Advertisement

Advertisement