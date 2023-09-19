Paul Hollywood will be returning to The Great British Bake Off (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Paul Hollywood will be back on our screens for The Great British Bake Off.

The celebrity chef will be returning alongside fellow judge Prue Leith and presenters Noel Fielding and This Morning’s Alison Hammond. The Great British Bake Off have also revealed who the latest GBBO contestants are for season 14, with a line-up of 13 new hopefuls hoping to wow the judges in the tent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hollywood is also reportedly set to marry Melissa Spalding ahead of the new series. The 56-year-old has been dating the pub landlady since 2019, with the pair reportedly planning to marry at the five-star Anassa Hotel resort in Cyprus, which happens to be the same place he married his ex-wife Alex Hollywood in 1998.

So, who is Paul Hollywood, what is his net worth, is he married and does he have children? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Who is Paul Hollywood?

Paul Hollywood is a celebrity chef who is best known for being a judge on The Great British Bake Off. The 57-year-old started his baking career as a teenager at his father’s shop before embarking on roles in international hotel chains. He has since gone on to become a household name and has published nine books about baking including his 2013 bestseller, “Bread”.

Paul Hollywood will be returning to The Great British Bake Off (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

What is his net worth?

Hollywood has an estimated net worth of $15 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Paul Hollywood married?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hollywood is reportedly planning to marry his girlfriend Melissa Spalding in Cyprus. In pictures obtained by The Sun the GBBO judge was spotted sunbathing with Spalding at the luxury resort with friends and family.

Insiders told the publication the couple are expecting 75 guests including Bake Off co-star Prue Leith. Speaking to The Sun the source said: “People privately think it’s odd he’s ­marrying here because he has so many memories of his first wife connected to the hotel.”

Hollywood was previously married to his ex-wife, family food writer Alexandra Hollywood for 20 years. The couple met in Cyprus in 1996, whilst she was working as a diving instructor at the hotel where he was head baker. They married in 1998 and had their son, Josh in 2001.

The pair first split in 2013 after Hollywood had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid. The couple did go on to reconcile, however, they announced they were ending things for good in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on her marriage in a social media post last Valentines Day, the food writer shared: “My own marriage was too over seasoned with extra marital affairs for my taste and so I opted out and chose the single menu instead.”

Does Paul Hollywood have children?

Hollywood shares one son, Josh, with his first wife, Alexandra Hollywood. He doesn’t share much about his son publicly.

His ex-wife Alexandra posted a picture of Josh on Instagram to celebrate his 21st birthday alongside the caption: “He’s 21 today..I can’t believe it, those years have gone in the blink of an eye and yet I still remember the moment I first saw him, like it was yesterday.”

What has he said about The Great British Bake Off?

Hollywood has described the contestants on this year’s Bake Off as “really nice people”. Reported by Chronicle Live he said: “The bakers are really nice people, really nice people. And they bonded so quickly as a group as well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement