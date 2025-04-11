Parents reckon their kids will spend four hours a day during Easter on devices

Have you made your plans for the Easter holidays? If not, this quiz is here to help.

Simply answer some easy questions about your family – the ages of any children, what their interests are and how much time you have, and it will give you several suggestions of activities you can do for less when you travel by train.

It comes after research revealed children’s dream school holiday wish list – with riding a rollercoaster, going on a day trip to visit a castle or hunting for Easter eggs among the top activities they want to tick off while school is out.

This quiz will help you with Easer inspiration

But 69 per cent of parents admit they are worried their kids are going to spend the entire two weeks on their devices - predicting they will be glued to various screens for an average of four hours a day.

The study of 1,000 parents and children aged six to 15 was carried out by railcard.co.uk, which also captured how children really what to spend their Easter in a cute video.

A spokesperson for the brand, which offers family and friends savings and adventure with its Railcard, said: “It's great to see that kids really want to spend time with their friends and family, rather than on a digital device during the school holidays.”

The research also found 52 per cent of kids look forward to the spring break because they get to spend more time with their family.

It emerged the average school child would like to go on six trips during Easter, with 53 per cent of adults who would also like to do this saying it’s a great way to create new memories.

While exactly half of the children polled via OnePoll.com want to take them so they can spend more quality time as a family.

What’s more, 82 per cent agree this school holiday is a great time to explore different parts of the country.

When getting to these destinations, 37 per cent of parents say their child loves travelling by train because it feels like an adventure the moment they step onboard.

According to the poll from railcard.co.uk, 31 per cent of children say train is their favourite way to travel as 53 per cent love looking out the window, and 34 per cent enjoy the high speed.

Eating snacks (31 per cent), letting their imagination run free, and spending time with family (37 per cent) were also reasons why kids love travelling by train.