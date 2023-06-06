A Tegu lizard ‘that can run like a T-rex’ is currently on the loose in Cumbria. Echo, who is four foot long, escaped on Sunday (June 4), after managing to dig through her cage in the Workington area.

Echo’s owner Siobhan Harkness, of Pet Encounter Cumbria, said Echo is likely to run away, but may whip strangers with her tail if she is scared. The tegu is believed to be one of the more intelligent lizard species, and is likely "hiding in plain site", Ms Harkness said

The tegu lizard, which is black and white are native to Central and South America. They have become popular pets due to their temperament. Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, Echo’s owner said the "big lizard" escaped within 20 minutes of being unattended.

"She’s outside in a run with a top. She’d been out for six hours, everything was great. I had to pop a meerkat to the vets because he’s got a poorly tooth. I was gone for 20 minutes and she dug a hole."

Echo’s owner said that she wouldn’t have gotten too far. "If she goes down the cycle track she could end up downtown. I just don’t want anyone having a heart attack if she’s in their garden sunbathing and they think it’s a crocodile.