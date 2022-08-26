News you can trust since 1854

NTA 2022: Robbie Williams to perform in ITV’s National Television Awards show - how to watch and get tickets

Robbie Williams will open National TV Awards 2022 with a performance celebrating 25 years as a solo-artist.

By Will Millar
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:08 pm

The National Television Awards has announced that Robbie Williams will open the show with an exclusive performance.

Celebrating 25-years as a solo artist, Williams is set to release his thirteenth studio album, XXV, on September 9.

The former Take That member will play a variety of his greatest hits at Wembley’s OVO Arena as the star-spangled evening celebrates a year in television.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the official National TV Awards account said: “It’s official… Robbie Williams will be opening this year’s NTAs! #NTAs2022”

    Fans were over the moon with one user replying, “Oh my absolutely buzzing”.

    A second user added: “Great News!! Everyone loves a bit of Let Me Entertain You..”

    How to watch the National Television Awards 2022

    The National Television Awards 2022 is set to be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Thursday, September 15.

    You can watch it live & on catch-up by visiting ITV streaming service ITVHUB.

    How to get National Television Awards 2022 tickets

    You are still able to get tickets for the National Television Awards 2022 by visiting the Ticketmaster website.

    National Television Awards 2022 full shortlist and how to vote

    The full shortlist of nominees has been announced and now it’s down to the public to vote for their favourite shows, cast and crew.

    Fans can vote on the official National Television Awards website.

    Votes must be in by 12pm on Thursday, 15 September ahead of the live NTA ceremony that evening.

    National Television Awards full shortlist 

    New Drama

    Heartstopper

    Time

    Trigger Point

    This Is Going To Hurt

    Talent Show

    Strictly Come Dancing

    Britain’s Got Talent

    The Masked Singer

    Ru Paul’s Drag Race

    Authored Documentary

    Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism

    Tom Parker: Inside My Head

    Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

    Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

    Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

    Returning Drama

    Bridgerton

    The Split

    Peaky Blinders

    Call The Midwife

    TV Presenter

    Alison Hammond

    Ant & Dec

    Graham Norton

    Bradley Walsh

    Factual Entertainment

    Clarkson’s Farm

    Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs

    The Great British Bake Off

    Gogglebox

    Drama Performance

    Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton

    Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point

    Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders

    Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split

    The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

    Taskmaster

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night

    The Graham Norton Show

    I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

    Serial Drama

    Neighbours

    Emmerdale

    Coronation Street

    EastEnders

    Expert

    Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet

    Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

    Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm

    Jay Blades - The Repair Shop

    Serial Drama Performance

    Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders

    Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale

    Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders

    Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale

    Quiz Game Show

    Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

    Beat the Chasers

    The 1% Club

    In for a Penny

    Rising Star

    Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton

    Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper

    Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper

    Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street

    Daytime

    This Morning

    The Chase

    Loose Women

    The Repair Shop

    Comedy

    Derry Girls

    After Life

    Not Going Out

    Sex Education

    Talent Show Judge

    Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer

    David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent

    RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

    Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing

