A man has been arrested over footage shot inside a police cordon on the day that missing mother Nicola Bulley’s body was found. The arrest took place on Wednesday morning.

Lancashire Police explained that a 34-year-old from Kidderminster in Worcestershire had been detained on suspicion of malicious communication offences and perverting the course of justice. It relates to footage taken on February 19 that was shared online.

A spokesperson for the force said in a statement: “Our priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola’s family and the wider community in St Michael’s. We hope this arrest provides reassurance that we take concerns seriously and will act on them."

The arrest was made with assistance from West Mercia Police. It comes amid a number of reports that content creators have been descending on the village of St Michael’s and the location where Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27, 2023.

Ms Bulley's body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19 after an intensive three-week search operation