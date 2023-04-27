NHS dentist fees in England have increased this week in another blow to those already struggling with the cost of living crisis. Charges have shot up by around 8.5% for those lucky enough to find or already have access to an NHS dentist .

It comes after the pandemic left dental practices with severe backlogs of patients needing treatment. It exacerbated an NHS funding gap which meant dentists had to take on more private work to make ends meet.

A recent investigation by the BBC found that nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK were not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service. The research also revealed that across a third of the UK’s more than 200 council areas, no dentists were taking on adult NHS patients and eight in 10 NHS practices were not taking on children.

NHS dental charges had been frozen since December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Treatments are split into different bandings, depending on if you need just a check-up or a more complicated procedure.

The price of a routine check-up, which falls under Band 1, has increased from £23.80 to £25.80. Meanwhile fillings, root canal and removing teeth, which come under Band 2, have gone up from £65.20 to £70.70.

NHS dentist fees - how much you’ll pay after 8.5% increase

These price increases only affect NHS patients in England. NHS patients in Wales are charged £14.70 for Band 1 treatments, £47 for Band 2 and £203 for Band 3.

In Northern Ireland and Scotland, you pay 80 per cent of the cost of your dental fees, capped at £384, unless you are entitled to free treatment.

Band 1: from £23.80 to £25.80 (up £2)

Examination, diagnosis and advice. It can also include X-rays, scale and polish.

Band 2: from £65.20 to £70.70 (up £5.50)

Treatment included in Band 1, plus fillings, root canal and removing teeth.

Band 3: from £282.80 to £306.80 (up £24)

