NFU survey reveals connectivity issues still holding back farmers

A farming leader representing those in the county has condemned poor rural mobile and internet access and services after an NFU survey revealed three quarters of farms are struggling to connect.

Farmer Jane Bassett said issues with phone and internet connections continued to significantly hinder the industry’s ability to run effective, food producing businesses.

The survey showed more than three quarters (76%) of NFU members reported some level of unreliable mobile signal across outdoor locations on their farms.

While farmers and growers have seen a 10-percentage point increase in 5G access, 6% of our members still have no access to 4G or 5G on their smartphones.

Although broadband speeds have improved, with 58% of members now finding them adequate for the needs of their farm business (a 10% percentage point increase from last year), greater coverage is needed so that rural and farm businesses can take advantage of new opportunities, including agri-tech innovations such as robotic milking or precision farming.

Mrs Bassett, who is NFU Midlands regional board chair, said: “The concerns around mobile phone reception and good broadband for farmers and the wider rural community have gone on for too long.

“So long in fact I am sadly now on my third round of MP lobbying on this issue with little noticeable improvement.

“Any so-called improvements happen so slowly that what in reality is happening is that demand is increasing faster than any rollout.

“We are still being treated as second class citizens despite the hype around improvements and faster speeds.

“In reality we have no choice of mobile phone provider, which does not make business sense and often if there is one there is no marked difference in performance.

“Poor reception prevails between reasonable to non-existent for too many places and in many cases we have to travel into a local town to get any reception, which is shocking really.

“We are all paying for a service which in reality does not deliver.”

Reliable internet and mobile connectivity are crucial for everyday farming operations, from submitting VAT returns and using GPS on tractors to communicating with customers so they can comply with UK regulations and operate their businesses efficiently.

Additionally, mobile signal is vital for health and safety, especially for farmers working alone in remote areas.

Mrs Bassett, who farms livestock, said: “Farming businesses are impacted by stifling network expansion and of course we as an industry need good mobile reception for a variety of reasons including health and safety, for example when handling cattle.

“Tourism businesses, many of which are farm-based are also denied any choice which most consumers expect now.

“The industry is pushing ahead with technology but we need that improvement otherwise it hampers productivity.”

She added that planning in National Parks also influenced the siting of mobile phone masts and there appeared to be little consultation with local agents to find a solution to the problem.

“We should not just have to accept it’s the way it is because it’s a rural area.”

The NFU welcomes the new government’s pledge to deliver gigabit broadband and 5G by 2030, however, we need detailed plans and a timeline on delivery, particularly in rural areas.

The NFU has said that waiting six years for better connectivity remained a huge burden for rural businesses to take.

Rachel Hallos, NFU Vice President, said: “The lack of sufficient mobile and broadband connectivity is a barrier to greater productivity, growth and investment into the rural economy, especially at a time when businesses are being required to meet more of their legal and regulatory obligations online.

“That is why we are asking the government to prioritise improving rural connectivity.

“In the meantime, the NFU will continue to ask for a technologically neutral broadband rollout – one which means focusing on results rather than favouring specific methods – so rural-proofed solutions, such as satellite broadband, can be installed in even the most remote locations.”