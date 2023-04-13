The new cast members for the popular West End production of 2:22 - A Ghost Story has been announced. The exciting line-up includes an EastEnders legend, an American actress and activist, a movie star and rising British actor.

Taking the centre stage is Sophia Bush, who is set to play Lauren, Clifford Samuel as Dan, Ricky Champ takes on the role of Ben and Jaime Winstone will portray Jenny.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and Uncanny and it is directed by Matthew Dunster.

The raved about production had its world premiere at the Noel Coward theatre in summer 2021 where Iit received three Olivier Nominations including Best New Play and Best Actress, and where it won the Best New Play category in the Whatsonstage.

Ricky Champ said: “I’m really excited about starting on 2:22 and carrying the banner on this particular version in this amazing new theatre. I can’t wait to show everyone ‘Ben’, see you there!”

Clifford Samuel added: “‘’m hugely excited to be joining the new 2.22 company. It’s a brilliant play, and I’m really pleased to be surrounded by these fantastic actors, director, and team!”

