Following mounting pressure and increasing chaos within the Conservative party, Prime Minister Liz Truss finally resigned after just after 44 days in office. Despite her short-lived leadership, she will still be entitled to claim up to £115,000 every year for the rest of her life. NationalWorld is now calling to put a stop to what has been coined the “revolving door of chaos” pushing for an immediate general election.

Speaking outside No 10 Downing Street shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday (October 20), Ms. Truss announced she had informed King Charles III of her decision to stand down. She said: “This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

The MP for South West Norfolk also confirmed she will remain as prime minister until a successor is found with the race for the next leader of the Conservative party, and prime minister, due to be completed by Friday, October 28. The successful candidate will become the fifth prime minister since Brexit, and third since the 2019 general election.

Reflecting the opinion of much of the voting public, Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, responded to the news by calling for a general election. Mr. Starmer described the crisis gripping the Conservative party as a “revolving door of chaos”. He said: “After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis.”

Most Popular

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment; Britain is not their personal fiefdom to run how they wish.

“The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”

NationalWorld launch general election petition

Advertisement

We’re calling for a general election now - sign our petition if you agree

In the wake of Liz Truss’ resignation, NationalWorld is also calling for a general election now instead of waiting until what could potentially be 2025 - giving UK voters a say on who the next prime minister will be.