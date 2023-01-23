British households could be rewarded for switching off their power this evening (January 23) as the National Grid is due to start its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS). The new scheme will allow participants to save money if they reduce their power usage during certain times of the day.

This could mean pushing dinner back an hour or putting a wash on during the day, rather than during peak usage hours. A DFS Service Requirement has been issued for Monday, January 23, between 5pm and 6pm.

The National Grid’s ESO website states: "If you have signed up to take part in the DFS scheme your electricity provider will contact you before a demonstration test or live event and ask if you want to participate in the following day’s event."

The scheme has been developed to allow the Electricity System Operator (ESO) to access additional flexibility when the national demand is at its highest – during peak winter days. The new innovative service will allow consumers, as well as some industrial and commercial users, to voluntarily flex the time when they use their electricity and be rewarded as a result.

The scheme was approved to run from November 3, 2022, to March 31, 2023, by energy regulator Ofgem on November 4 last year. It is thought that households can save up to £100 by signing up to the scheme.

If your energy supplier participates in the scheme and you have a smart metre then you can be eligible to register. Those who are already signed up will receive notification of any live events that could save them money.

How to sign up for National Grid Demand Flexibility Service

To benefit from the service sign up through your energy supplier but make sure they are participating in the scheme.

Energy suppliers participating in the scheme

British Gas

CarbonLaces

Conrad Energy

CUB (UK) Ltd

Drax

EDF

ENGIE Power Limited

E.ON Next

Equiwatt

ev.energy

Flexitricity

Grid Beyond

Gridimp

Hugo Energy App (via SMS)

Labrador (via Perse Technology Ltd)

Loop.homes (via SMS)

myenergi (via Orange Power)

Oaktree Power

Octopus Energy

OVO Energy

Pearlstone Energy

Power Rewards App (via Orange Power)

Shell Energy Retail (Via SMS)

VpowerU

