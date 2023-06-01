News you can trust since 1854
Nando’s delights fans by adding highly requested item to their menu available soon - here’s what and when

Fans of Nando’s will be over the moon as an item that customers have been demanding for years is to be added to the menu - here’s when

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read

Fans of Nando’s will be delighted as the restaurant chain has added a new item that customers have been wanting for years. The Nando’s menu rarely alters aside from a new spice but a big change is on its way.

And the new item is fully loaded chips, which will soon be available on Tuesday, June 6 at the 459 Nando’s restaurants in the UK. Currently, customers can only purchase normal or peri peri chips, with the new addition to be a hit with fans.

The chain teased a new item coming to the menu with a cryptic video posted to their Twitter account, which boasts 1.2 million followers. The post features a "loading" image of three chillies with a hangman-style clue.

Nando’s fans took to the comment section on social media to show their delight, with one Facebook user saying: “Fully loaded chips! Hooray!”, whilst another said: “Loaded chips coming to Nando’s omg.”

    Whilst the majority of people were happy at the new item coming to menus soon,some wished for something else, most notably the caesar salad with one customer saying "Just bring back the Caesar salad!"

    Nando’s are the latest food chain to make changes to their menu ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the industry. McDonald’s are set to add eight items to their menu including fan favourites with Greggs adding three extra items too.

