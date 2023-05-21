Dangerous drivers have always existed as long as cars have blessed the roads. However, new data has confirmed that drivers are actually getting billed for speeding more and more with offences rocketing by approximately 60 per cent over the last decade.

According to data released by the Department for Transport , ​​prosecutions increased by 18 per cent in the past year alone. Also, it’s been found that just under 2.7million drivers have penalty points on their licence in Great Britain today - a number equivalent to 5.3 per cent of all legal drivers on the roads, according to the DVLA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the UK’s most dangerous driving hotspots and just in case you find yourself in one of these postcodes… check your mirrors please.

Which UK area is the most dangerous driving hotspot?

Most Popular

Topping the list is Croydon, which was found to be the dangerous driving capital of the country. The stats show 1,870 people in the CR0 postcode currently have six or more points on their licence.

Another hotspot in London - Wembley - appears at number two. The NW postcode features a staggering 1,498 drivers with tarnished records. Leicester isn’t far behind with 1,488 while Slough in Buckinghamshire sits below on 1,288.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UK’s most dangerous driving hotspots