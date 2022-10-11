Supermarket giant Morrisons is set to sell a number of McColl’s convenience stores following its takeover of the struggling retailer.

Last year Morrisons proposed a last-minute rescue deal to save several McColl’s newsagent branches after the business fell into administration and 16,000 jobs were put at risk. The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) proposes to accept an offer from Morrisons to sell 28 of the McColl’s stores across the UK in a bid to address competition concerns in the areas where the stores are located.

Sorcha O’Carroll, CMA senior director of mergers, said: “Our preliminary view is that the sale of these stores will preserve competition in these local areas and prevent consumers from losing out due to this deal, at a time when shoppers are already facing rising prices.

“If, after reviewing the responses to our consultation, we conclude that the competition issues have been addressed, the deal will be cleared.”

Most Popular

Morrisons will be selling 28 of its McColl’s stores

Morrisons has offered to divest 26 of the McColl’s stores in England, one in Scotland and another in Wales.

The CMA is set to accept the proposals after consulting on them, which it says “appear to be suitable to restore the loss of competition brought about by the deal across each of the local areas”.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "We are pleased that the CMA proposes to accept our offer to sell 28 McColl’s stores to address competition concerns and we look forward to a swift conclusion of this process."

Advertisement

Morrisons will be selling 28 of its McColl’s stores

Full list of McColl’s stores set to be sold