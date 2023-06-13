Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh’s cause of death has been revealed. The comedian and actor was pronounced dead at the age of 52 on June 1 in Michigan, and the actor’s sister said he had died in his sleep after suffering cardiac arrest.

However, in an email to The New York Post, a representative for the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Batayeh had died by suicide . No further details were reportedly released by the office.

In a statement issued by Batayeh’s family at the time of his death, they said: “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Batayeh appeared in three episodes of the critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad on AMC from 2011 to 2012. He portrayed the character of Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat.

This establishment served as a cover for the production of drugs by Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul). Batayeh also had roles in other notable shows like The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and CSI: Miami. He is survived by five sisters.

Batayeh’s family has requested donations to be made to the Clark Park Coalition fund, which aims to support youth projects in Southwest Detroit, in his memory.