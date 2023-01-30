The launch ceremony for the 2023 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland has been announced, along with new additions to the guide. The new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars will be unveiled on Monday, March 27 at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.

Until the full release, information on the guide’s newest additions - 24 restaurants across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland - has been revealed. The list includes a dumpling and pasta restaurant in Manchester, a York eatery located in a Victorian police station and a townhouse in Aberdeen.

The Michelin Guide, run by French tyre company Michelin, have been listing and awarding restaurants around the world for their excellence yearly since 1900, and is considered one of the most prestigious distinctions in the restaurant industry. Restaurants are reviewed through two to three-line summaries and are rewarded with an extensive system of symbols, the most prestigious one being the Michelin Star.

The 2022 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland listed 1285 restaurants, including 194 Michelin Stars and 122 Bib Gourmands. The guide saw the introduction of one new Three Star restaurant, L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria.

According to Michelin, the 24 new restaurants added to the 2023 Guide “boast great variety and come in all different styles; some casual and relaxed; others more formal – but all united by one thing: great cooking.”

List of restaurants added to the 2023 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland

England

The Twenty Two, London

Maria G’s, London

Roji, London

Pophams, London

Cycene, Shoreditch

Allium at the Vices, York

The Spärrows, Manchester

Coarse, Durham

Fletcher’s, Plymouth

Tutto, Brighton

The Brasserie MS, Folkestone

The Suffolk, Aldeburgh

Land, Birmingham

Where there’s Smoke, Masham

The Castle Inn, Chippenham

The Angel Inn, Stoke-by-Nayland

The Dial House, Reepham

Scotland

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, Aberdeen

North Port, Perth

Northern Ireland

Blank, Belfast

Fontana, Holywood

Artis by Phelim O’Hagan, Londonderry

Republic of Ireland

