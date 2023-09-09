Watch more videos on Shots!

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place across the UK with storms set to ‘batter’ Britain. The alerts come as the Met Office say today (September 9), could be the hottest day of the year.

The first warning comes into force today at 2pm covering a large secion of England and Wales, reaching as far north as Manchester and Hull, down to more southern areas including Oxford and Bath. The stormy conditions are likely to stick around until around 9pm this evening.

A second weather warning affecting northern England and Scotland is also in place between 2pm and midnight on Sunday (September 10) when more thunderstorms are expected to sweep the country.

A spokesperson for the national weather service said: “A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption.”

This comes after the temperature today could see the record for hottest day of the year be broken for the second time in just three days, eclipsing the 32.6C recorded in Surrey on Thursday (September 7).

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C the forecaster said. The previous highest temperature for the year was set in June at 32.2C, with July and August being comparitively mild.

Thunderstorms weather warning - what to expect

