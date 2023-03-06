The Met Office has warned the UK could face its coldest temperatures of the year as arctic air moves over Scotland and down towards northern England. According to the Met Office, temperatures in Northern Scotland could drop below -10c on Monday night, with northerly winds making it feel even colder.

The conditions are set to bring snow and ice to northern and eastern England after a yellow warning alert was issued by the Met Office. The freezing conditions could also lead to up to 10cm of snow on higher ground in Scotland and 5cm at lower levels.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick has warned temperatures could be the coldest of the year. He said: "Potentially we could see some of the coldest temperatures so far this year. The lowest we have seen was in January at -10.4C, so we could see something turn lower than that.

“We are expecting between 5cm and 10cm of snow across higher ground, so if we see more accumulations on lower ground of between 2cm and 5cm we could see some travel disruption on Monday into Tuesday.”

A cold weather alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and has placed North East England, North West England and Yorkshire under a level three alert. The rest of England have been put on a level two alert.

Temperatures in Sheffield are set to drop as low as -4C, with a level 3 cold weather warning issued for the city. A yellow weather warning over snow and ice has been issued for much of the UK (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

