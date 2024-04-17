Watch: Teenage boy sets up Muay Thai club to improve mens mental health
Kai Leighton tells his story of overcoming his own mental health struggles in order to help other young men. The teenager took up Muay Thai - a type of martial arts, after a suicide attempt, so that he could inspire others in his community to get active.
Reporter, Daniel Wales, joined one of The Mental Shift sessions where he discovered all about his transformative programme. Some of his regulars are referred through social care services, and can access advice and support as well as reaping the benefits of exercise.
Mr Leighton tells Local TV how it started with just him ‘winging it’ to having a full panel of instructors who are helping the youngsters to better themselves in Newcastle.