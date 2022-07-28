McDonald’s Monopoly is coming back - with bigger prizes up for grabs

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Monopoly game later this year with even bigger prizes up for grabs.

The fast food chain has confirmed the game will start in either September or October and customers will have more chances to win.

An exact start date is yet to be announced, but a spokeman for the chain said the price pool will be "bigger than ever", with details on the prizes to be revealed closer to the launch.

The popular game usually takes place in March, but McDonald’s said it wanted to allow customers the chance to win through its app, as well as online via sticker - as part of MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s launched a Rewards programme earlier this month offering customers one point for every penny spent through its app.

A spokesman for the fast food giant said: "We hope you love our new rewards scheme as much as you love our popular Monopoly promotion, which will return later in the summer with an even bigger prize pool and increased chances of winning."

How does McDonald’s Monopoly work?

McDonald’s launched the competition in 2005 and it works in a similar way to the classic Monopoly board game.

Customers collect game pieces when they buy qualifying McDonald’s products, such as colour coordinated road names or train stations.

You will find them as stickers which appear on the packaging of your food throughout the game.

Each piece represents a tile on the board which you can pick up for free in the restaurant or play along online.

When you collect a set, you get a prize. There are also "instant wins" which allow you to claim your goodies straight away.

Instant win food prizes can be redeemed at any McDonald’s branch by handing the token over at the counter when you order.

You can also cash in game pieces on the touch screen kiosks in store or via the app by entering in the 12 digit prize code.

You will need to hand the game pieces over to a member of staff when you collect your meal.

How long will it run for?

McDonald’s Monopoly usually runs for around six weeks.

Last year it launched on Wednesday 25 August and ran until Tuesday 5 October.

Which McDonald’s food items will have stickers?

If you decide to get a meal, including a drink and a side, you will collect more pieces.Customers who select fries as their side will get an extra two stickers.

If you choose a side salad, vegetable bag or fruit bag instead, you will get three more stickers, and a drink will get you a further three stickers.

The sticker items are as follows:

Three stickers

- Big Tasty

- Big Tasty with bacon

- Chicken selects (three or five)

- Chicken BBQ Smokehouse

- Chicken Legend

- Big Flavour wrap

- Soft drink

- Caramel iced frappe

- Frozen strawberry lemonade

- Chicken and bacon salad

- Chicken salad

Two stickers

- Fries - medium or large

- Mozzarella dippers

- Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate McFlurry

- Cadbury Caramel McFlurry

What prizes are up for grabs in McDonald’s Monopoly?

McDonald’s is yet to reveal this year’s prizes, but it has said they will be bigger than ever.

Prizes last year ranged from free food that could be won instantly, to a holiday if you collected all the right pieces.

Instant prices included an Ibiza getaway, a Lay-Z-Spa hot tub and a £100 JD gift card.

Free Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, Double Cheeseburgers and McFlurries were also among the prizes.

How can I make sure I win a prize?

To win prizes in McDonald’s Monopoly you need to check the game pieces on menu items.

Not all menu items are equal when it comes to collecting the prize pieces - some food and drink items are worth up to three game pieces, while others are worth none at all.

The maximum number of pieces you can get at once is nine.

Swapping your fries for a healthy side could also boost your chances of winning.

Will there be any rare Monopoly pieces this year?

The nine rare McDonalds Monopoly stickers stay the same every and they usually have particularly big prizes.The rare stickers correspond to different areas of London:

- Dark blue: Mayfair

- Green: Bond Street

- Red: Strand

- Yellow: Coventry Street

- Train stations: Liverpool St Station

- Orange: Marlborough Street

- Pink: Northumberland Avenue

- Light blue: Euston Road