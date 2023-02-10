The McSpicy will return as a permanent item on the McDonald's menu

The McSpicy will return to McDonald’s across the UK after the burger launched as a temporary item last year. Due to its popularity, this time the McSpicy is here to stay as it takes a permanent place on the McDonald’s menu.

The burger features a spicy chicken breast fillet topped with crunchy cool lettuce and mayo between toasted sesame seed buns. Gráinne Allen, Director of Food and Innovation, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming the McSpicy to our permanent menu across the UK and Ireland.”

“The McSpicy brings the heat to our menu, and we hope chicken lovers across the nation are as excited about its permanence as we are.” The burger goes on sale for £4.79 or £6.29 as an extra value meal.

What is the McSpicy?

The McSpicy is a chicken breast fillet in a chilli marinade and spicy crispy coating.

When will the McSpicy return?

The McSpicy will return to all McDonalds restaurants across the UK on February 15.

How long will the McSpicy stay?