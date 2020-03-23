McDonald's and Nando's have completely closed all restaurants in the UK and Ireland for the foreseeable future

Fast food giants McDonald’s and Nando’s have temporarily closed all of their restaurants in the UK and Ireland for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the decision was “not taken lightly”, but insisted that it was one “made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind.”

‘We’ll see you soon’

On Twitter, Nando’s told its followers, “We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice. We’ll see you soon.”

In a further post the company clarified that it had decided “to close all restaurant Eat In, Collect and Delivery services in the UK and Ireland.”

Meanwhile McDonald’s, which has more than 1,200 outlets in the UK, will continue to deliver food.

The company said it would “work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.”

Short lived changes

Last week, McDonald’s announced it was closing the seating areas of its restaurants in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, but that measure proved short lived.

At the same time, the company also announced that it was delaying the start of its popular Monopoly promotion until later this year. There has been no official confirmation of its alternative start date.

The competition, which allowed customers to win prizes from free food items to £100,000 in cash, was scheduled to start later this month, until late April.