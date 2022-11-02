McDonald’s has announced it will be adding two Christmas drinks to the menu less than a week after Starbucks revealed its very own festive additions. Despite November just starting, McDonald’s has gotten into the festive spirit with both items coming very soon.

The golden arches has made some bold menu changes lately with the shock addition of the McCrispy, the first permanent McDonald’s burger since 2007. Unfortunately the decision came at the expense of the Chicken Legend, which has now been permanently expelled from the menu.

But the global fast-food chain is back to lift your spirits and get you feeling as Christmassy as you possibly can in November. On the menu from today (November 2) is the brand new caramel waffle latte and the familiar hot chocolate deluxe both specially prepared in the fast food restaurant’s iconic festive cups.

The hot chocolate deluxe is made with rich and decadent chocolate syrup, and topped off with a swirl of cream and chocolate dusting, priced at a reasonable £1.49. Meanwhile the brand new festive flavoured latte will be slightly more expensive at £2.09 but it’s hard to deny the extra 60p when the sweet drink is dressed with a small caramel waffle.

The drink is made from caramel syrup, caramel cream, and topped with sugar dusting. Both new additions to the McCafe drinks menu will be available for a limited time over the festive period.

McDonald’s said: “We are so excited for the new Caramel Waffle Latte to be joining the McCafé menu this festive season. The delicious new recipe includes a smooth latte, blended with a caramel waffle flavour syrup and topped with delicious caramel cream and caramel sugar dusting.”