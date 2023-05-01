MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died at the age of 46, his family have confirmed. The Glasgow-born chef is survived by his wife and four children who in a statement say that they are ‘shattered’.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told... for those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky," the statement said.

The award-winning chef was found dead in his home in Melbourne when police conducted a welfare check in the early hours of Monday morning. Victoria Police have since confirmed that Zonfrillo’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Celebrity stars including fellow Scot Gordon Ramsay have paid tribute. Ramsay said: "Saddened by the devastating news... I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia.”

Australian singer Jimmy Barnes has also paid tribute, saying: "Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry.”

