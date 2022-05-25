Martin Lewis issues urgent advice to British Gas and E.On customers (Photo: ITV)

Martin Lewis issued urgent advise to British Gas and E.On customers (Photo: ITV)

Martin Lewis has urged British Gas and E.On customers to check if they can fix into an energy deal that is less than the current price cap.

Speaking during the Martin Lewis Money Show Live broadcast on ITV on Tuesday (24 May), he addressed concerns about rocketing energy bills after Ofgem warned the price cap could rise to £2,800 in October.

Energy bills are already sky-rocketing for millions of households across the UK following the price cap hike in April to just under £2,000.

What did Martin Lewis advise?

Mr Martin was asked by a viewer during the live ITV broadcast if now is the time to lock into a fixed rate energy deal.

The MoneySavingExpert (MSE) founder explained that there are currently no open-market rates that are cheaper than the current price cap, but you may be offered a cheap rate from your existing provider.

The margin he gave for considering locking in now was 30% above the current price cap - or 35% if you are after price assurance.

He said: “[The price cap] is going to go up 42%, we’re predicting in October - and then even though the new price cap only lasts three months, the latest estimates I’ve had from analysts is that the January price cap for the next three months is going to be the same.

“So we’re expecting it to be around £2,800 until next April - it’s horrible isn’t it - then it is going to drop a little bit.”

He added: “When you plug all that in to where we are now - four months on this price cap, then six months on the next price cap - effectively, if you can find a fix below around 30% of the current price cap, then it’s probably worth doing.

“You can add 5% on top of that because you get price assurity of knowing what your prices are.”

What did he say to British Gas and E.On customers?

The two energy firms Martin highlighted as ones that are reportedly offering existing customers fixed rates below 30% of the current price cap are British Gas and E.On.

As these rates are not advertised online, you have to be a customer with these firms already to be offered them.

Martin explained: “We’re seeing existing customer fixes where an existing company is offering you a cheap fix.

“They don’t have to publish those rates, unlike those open market ones, so I don’t have them. I ask people to feed them in and we estimate them.”

He added: “I believe there is an E.On two-year fix that people are being offered and British Gas one-year fix that people are being offered that are within less than 30% [of the price cap].

“If you’re being offered those, you may want to look into it.”