Martin Lewis has shared a tip to get £5 off your Tesco shop this week. The Money Saving Expert spoke on his BBC podcast to share a clever way to save money on the weekly shop.

Martin Lewis revealed a discount code to use when shopping on Tesco online. He explained shoppers needs to use the code GR4PYL at the checkout to claim the discount.

Money will be saved on many big brands items including Birdseye, McCain, Goodfellas and Aunt Bessie's Yorkshire Puddings.

Mr Lewis explained: "Products included in the offer will show a £5 off £15 or more shop on the selected frozen foods. In other words, you'll see it when you go to the website.”

But shoppers have less than a week to take advantage of the offer as it only lasts until May 8. In addition to the coupon hack, Martin Lewis spoke about Morrison’s ‘Ask for Henry’ scheme'.

The initiative is running until May 7 at Morrisons cafes and people who ask for Henry at the check out can get a free meal of jacket potato, beans and salad.

Mr Lewis said: "This is about a promotion it's doing with Heinz and it's hoping to provide hot meals to those who would otherwise struggle to afford it or just give a little bit of respite.

"So do spread the word if you know of anyone who would like a little bit of hot food at the moment. It is a total freebie, there is no minimum spend required.

