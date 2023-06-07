Love Island finally returned for the summer this week, and with it a new cast of islanders entered the villa in search of love. Monday night saw the newcomers make their first pairings of the season, with a few of them hitting it off on the first day.

However, as is the case with every series of Love Island the peace was short lived. Night one saw the introduction of bombshell Zach who came to shake things up and steal one of the girls from their couple up.

Some of the couples are already talking about their strong connections, whereas others are hoping to find a spark with other islanders. Buzz Bingo has taken a dive into the islanders’ star signs, revealing who is the most compatible in love and their sexual chemistry.

So, which couples are the most compatible based on their star signs? Here’s everything you need to know.

Molly and Mitchel

Molly and Mitchel looked pretty happy to be paired up with one another, but what do their star signs reveal about their budding romance? Musical theatre star Molly (Virgo) and gas engineer Mitchel (Gemini) have potential, but it could be more lust than love according to their scores.

The pair have a love score of 67%, Virgo and Gemini are contrasting personalities and there can often be conflict in their relationship. However, if Molly and Mitchel decide to take it to the next level their sexual chemistry score is a major 85%! Jess also has her sights firmly set on Mitchel, after revealing that he is her ideal partner, the 22-year-old is also a Virgo, so a spanner could definitely be thrown in the works this season.

Jess and George

Jess and George were quite obviously not a match made in heaven, and their compatibility score confirms that. Businesswoman Jess (Virgo) and business development manager George (Capricorn) scored 62% in their love score and 66% for their sexual chemistry. The two islanders are both earth signs and share a lot of the same traits that could clash down the line.

According to their star signs, Ella (Taurus) and George (Capricorn) would make a far better match, with a love score of 76% and a sexual chemistry score of 84%.

Catherine and Zach

Zachariah Noble Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX

Fun and flirty estate agent, Catherine was very happy in her first couple with Andrẻ and revealed he was in her top two. According to their star signs. Catherine (Capricorn) and Andrẻ (Taurus), it was definitely a match. The two were set for a smooth-sailing relationship with an impressive love score of 82%. The two signs are matched in their traits of being genuine to their core.

Bombshell Zachariah caused chaos when he stole Catherine from Andre in last night’s episode. The basketball player is a Gemini and according to their signs, it is not a match. The pair have the lowest scores out of all of the couples, with just a 40% love score.

Ruchee and Mehdi

At first, beautician Ruchee and Frenchman Mehdi seemed to be pretty content with their pairing however, the beautician found herself later stepping forward to leave her couple as there wasn’t much of a ‘spark’. Ruchee (Virgo) and Mehdi (Capricorn) have potential, but it’s probably for the best that they cut their romance short as they only scored 65% in terms of their love score and 68% for their sexual chemistry.

Beautician Ruchee Gurung is joining the Love Island villa for the summer 2023 series. (Credit: ITV)

According to their star sign traits, they both practise high caution and fun could be drained from their relationship, leading to a slow and monotonous cycle. Ella (Taurus) and Mehdi (Capricorn) could have a pretty good chance at romance with a love score of 82%.

Ella and Tyrique

This pairing was a little awkward, despite the pair being a dreamy match on paper, supermodel Ella (Taurus) and semi-pro footballer Tyrique (Aries) definitely are not a match IRL.