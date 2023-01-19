Former Love Island contestant Joe Garratt has sparked chaos amongst the ITV show’s fanbase after hinting he could be returning to the villa. The 24-year-old shot to fame when he appeared in the reality show in 2019.

A number of rumours have surfaced about former islanders setting sail for South Africa ever since the new winter series began in January. It comes following Adam Collard’s explosive comeback last year.

Advertisement

Though now it seems that sandwich man Joe Garratt could find his place in the cast for the 2023 iteration. After failing to find true love with Lucie Donlan in his first appearance, the TOWIE star has dropped a huge hint he could be rejoining the matchmaking show as a bombshell.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 18) teasing his followers he could be dusting off his personalised Love Island water bottle. The post says: “Some very exciting news coming tomorrow and yes it may involve a certain island.”

Most Popular

Joe Garratt teased his Love Island 2023 return with this Instagram post on Wednesday (January 18) - @josephgarratt