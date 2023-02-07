Love Island has announced its latest bombshell to join the villa - Blackburn babe Claudia Fogarty. The new islander will enter the show tonight just in time to join Ron, Casey, and Lana’s love triangle.

The 28-year-old is now officially the oldest girl in the villa but that hasn’t stopped Olivia from getting bucket loads of attention. Claudia has been single for 8 months and is excited to ‘find the one’ and settle down.

When asked about what she’ll bring to the villa, she said: “Definitely my northern charm with some humour, bubbliness and sass. My northern banter is going to be coming in with me.

“I think I’ll spice things up a bit, I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them all.” After Zara left the show, viewers have been patiently waiting for another bombshell to cause chaos but who has Claudia got her eye on?

“Tom, I think he’s a really down-to-earth guy and he’s family orientated like me,” she added. “Casey’s very good looking, his eyes are gorgeous and he seems like a down-to-earth genuine guy, too.”

The fashion boutique owner will be on the lookout for anyone slurping their tea, according to Claudia it’s her biggest ‘ick and she can’t look past it.

Claudia’s dad is famous world Superbike racer Carl Fogarty, better known as “Foggy”. She admitted that he’s requested a ‘No sex on TV’ policy but is super supportive of her appearance on the show.

In 2014, Claudia’s dad Carl won the ITV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. After breezing his way through a number of bush tucker trials, he finished his journey with a meal from hell including camel penis and fried tarantula.