Love Island’s summer series is almost upon us and plenty of fans are excited for the new season. The new series of the popular dating show will start on Monday, June 5 with Maya Jama as host.

ITV have revealed the full-line-up of contestants for this year’s show which includes former Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh’s daughter, a semi-professional football player and a 21-year-old business owner.

Presenter Maya Jama made her Love Island debut in the winter series in January 2023 after replacing host Laura Whitmore, who stepped down from her role in August 2022.

It’s been two months since the latest Love Island season aired on our screens with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan being crowned the winners.

The couple won the winter series by a sweeping victory, with Ron and Lana coming in second place and Tom and Sammie coming in third after a whirlwind season.

But which Love Island couples are still together? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan still together?

The much-loved couple are still going strong. Kai and Sanam often share loved-up pictures of each other on their Instagram pages after amassing thousands of followers since entering the Mallorca villa for romance.

Recently, Kai celebrated Sanam’s 25th birthday and posted a sweet message about his glamorous girlfriend.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to the most amazing, beautiful girl that I have ever met. Thank you for being you! I feel so grateful to have you in my life. Can’t wait to celebrate many more birthdays with you.”

Are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins still together?

Ron and Lana become the first official boyfriend and girlfriend of the Love Island winter series. Fans will be pleased to know that they are still very much in love.

Last month, the couple stepped into the spotlight once again to attend the Pride of Manchester awards, where they held hands on the red carpet.

Are Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga still together?

Shaq and Tanya are indeed still together. Despite having a turbulent time in Love Island villa - the couple managed to patch things up and are now enjoying a life full of romance with one another.

Are Tom Clare and Samie Elishi still together?

Unfortunately, Tom and Samie are no longer an item. The pair reportedly split just a month after leaving the villa, with an insider telling a national newspaper: "Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day.

"There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.“The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Are Will Young and Jessie Wynter still together?

Yes, they are! Farmer Will and his Aussie girlfriend Jessie are closer than ever with Jessie having recently moved across the globe to be with her boyfriend.

Are Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda still together?

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda were dumped from Love Island 2023 (Credit ITV)

Olivia Hawkins coupled up with Maxwell Samuda from Casa Amor after previously being with Kai.

After denying rumours that they had gone their separate ways, a rep for Olivia confirmed their split in early April.

"Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.

“Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie. It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them.”

The former couple have since deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram feeds.

Are Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin still together?

Sadly, Zara and Jordan announced their split in March, making them the second couple from this year's series to call time on their romance.

In joint statements posted on their Instagram Stories, they said they wanted to "acknowledge the increasing public support for us to be seen as an exclusive couple".

The rest of the statement read: “After a few dates since leaving the villa, we know that we definitely get along & enjoy each other's company. It’s been 2 & a half weeks of getting to know each other, & for now it’s a fun friendship between us. We have a lot of respect for each other & that’s what matters.”

Are Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook still together?

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook

Although things seemed to be going well for Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook, the couple split just two weeks after they were dumped from the villa.