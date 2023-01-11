Britain’s hottest show is back and we are just days away from Love Island returning to our screens. Ten singletons will jet off to South Africa for the second ever winter series of the show.

We will also be treated to a brand new host. Maya Jama was confirmed as the new host of the show last year, replacing Laura Whitmore who stepped down from the role after three years.

The show first aired in 2015, and was originally hosted by Caroline Flack. By 2018 around four million people were tuning in and over the years it has become one of the most popular shows around.

As the show prepares to enter its ninth season, we look back on some of the most memorable and iconic moments we have witnessed including Jake’s outburst at movie night, Curtis’ ill fated talk with Amy and more.

5 memorable Love Island moments

Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart - Series five

Curtis and Amy seemed a good match, they had similar interests and rarely bickered, but that all changed. Amy questioned the professional dancer as to why he never stayed in bed and cuddled her, to which he replied: “Because I want to be the one who gets up and makes everyone a coffee in the morning.”

It didn’t end there as they both had a huge argument due to Curtis’ antics when the girls were at Casa Amor. Things all came to a head when Curtis and Maura started openly flirting in front of Amy and not long after she left the show.

“Congrats hun” - Series six

A post Casa Amor recoupling can provide some of the most memorable and dramatic moments Love Island has to offer. During the first winter series, Callum Jones opted to leave his partner at the time, Shaughna Phillips, during Casa Amor.

He walked back into the main villa with Molly Smith, and stood in front of Shaughna, to which she simply said ‘Congrats hun’. Luckily for them it all seemed to work out in the end with Molly and Callum still together now.

AUGUST 26: Shaughna Phillips attends the SHEIN VIP party at Creamfields festival on August 26, 2022

Jonny and Theo - Series three

Theo was a late edition to the series and it’s safe to say he definitely shook things up in the villa. He regularly butted heads with Jonny, which all came to ahead when Jonny labelled him a ‘gigantic b***end’ during a recoupling.

"Let’s see if she’s all mouth or not" - Series five

Maura Higgins was quite unlucky in love during her time in the villa, but that looked to be changing when she and Tom were chosen to head to the hideaway. Speaking to the lads, Tom said: "Let’s see if she’s all mouth or not".

Unfortunately for him, Maura overheard. Safe to say, they didn’t last for too long after that.

Fashion influencer Maura Higgins missed out on the 2022 BFAs (Pic:Getty)

Michael recoupling with Joanna - Series five

At the time, Michael was coupled up with Amber Gill and everything was going slow, but they seemed solid and looked to be building a great connection. But everything changed during Casa Amor where he met Joanna.

