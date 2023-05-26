The world’s largest children’s play park has opened in the UK just in time for the May half term. Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden has been under construction since last year and hopes to give children a way of interacting without using technology.

The brand new fantasyland is set to be a one-of-a-kind magical village where it’s Christmas all year round and where fantastical creatures such as goblins, elves, dwarves and pixies are plentiful. The idea for the park was dreamt up by the Duchess of Northumberland and the name ‘Lilidorei’ means “the children’s adventure with play at its heart”.

The whimsical wonderland aims to get children using their imaginations in a screen-free environment and awaken their senses as they journey through the gigantic play structure. The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.

“The saddest thing is when scientists disprove theories, and we are told that the Loch Ness monster doesn’t exist or that the tooth fairy isn’t real or that Santa is make-believe.

“Lilidorei turns all this upside down. It exists and it is captivating. We cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic”.

The attraction, which has a host of zip wires and climbing frames has cost a total of £15million and is located in Northumberland. As part of The Alnwick Garden charity , Lilidorei has committed to offering “Free Fridays” during term time to ensure that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas has the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years’ education.

Children from St Paul’s RC Primary School in Alnwick at Lilidorei.

The play village will create 50 new jobs at The Alnwick Garden plus hundreds more in the wider local economy, as well as train and employ ex-military servicemen.

Where is Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden

The attraction is located in Northumberland. Address: The Alnwick Garden, Gardeners Cottage, Greenwell Rd, Alnwick NE66 1FJ

When is it open?

According to the website, the park will be open from 9am to 6.30pm everyday

How much does it cost to get into Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden

Lilidorei - Adult £15

