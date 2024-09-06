A poll of 2,000 adults uncovered the top 50 things that irritate people when they’re trying to get on with their day | Gas Safe Register

Life’s biggest inconveniences include queue-jumpers, poor Wi-Fi and boiler breakdowns, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults uncovered the top 50 things that irritate people when they’re trying to get on with their day – with struggling to find the end of the sticky tape and getting a wobbly and loud trolley at the supermarket also making the list.

While 37 per cent find themselves annoyed when it rains after they’ve hung washing out on the line, 14 per cent have been left having to endure a cold shower thanks to their boiler packing in.

But 40 per cent claim something always breaks when they’re having a ‘skint month’ and can’t afford to get it fixed or replaced.

It also emerged 36 per cent feel these daily inconveniences have a knock-on effect for the rest of their day.

To mark this year’s Gas Safety Week, Gas Safe Register - which commissioned the research – has released a new tongue-in-cheek public service-style announcement film to bring to life the consequences and impact on people’s day-to-day lives ‘when the gas goes’ at home.

Actor Will Mellor, who narrated the new film, said: “Why does it always feel like things go wrong at the worst moment? I’ve been caught out myself, coming back from a holiday to find out the boiler had packed in, it was Baltic.

“Have to admit, I didn’t realise you needed to get all of your gas appliances safety checked once a year, but now I know why staying on top of this is so important. You'll be less likely to run into issues and any faults can be fixed before they become more expensive problems.”

Things going wrong at the worst moment

The study also found 46 per cent have up to four inconvenient things happen to them a week.

But 67 per cent believe being a little more organised ahead of time can help avoid problems happening.

When things do go wrong, 38 per cent of people react by swearing, 32 per cent moan to others while 28 per cent take deep breaths.

Household appliances breaking down and not working properly is the cause of the biggest inconveniences in life (39 per cent), followed by technology (31 per cent).

A quarter also said their boiler always breaks down at the worst possible time.

Yet 22 per cent have not had their gas appliances serviced in the past year, which can help to prevent breakdowns as well as ensure they’re running safely.

It was also found 24 per cent claim the biggest mishaps in life happen at home compared to when they’re out and about.

The washing machine (45 per cent), gas boiler (38 per cent) and central heating (29 per cent) are revealed as the biggest problems in the home.

The study by Onepoll found 13 per cent currently have a malfunctioning appliance they’re still using in their home.

And 18 per cent will wait up to two weeks before trying to get that appliance fixed.

The film created by Gas Safe Register seeks to remind householders of the importance of getting their gas appliances safety checked annually.

Rob Denman, head of professional and field services at Gas Safe Register, added: “Small inconveniences – like when the boiler breaks down or when the wi fi cuts out when you’re in the middle of working, really can put a dampener on your day, especially when they accumulate.

“However, being prepared in advance can help avoid the potential of many issues occurring – as has been indicated by the research.

“Ultimately, while minor inconveniences are a part of life, taking proactive steps such as getting an annual gas safety check, can help minimise their impact and keep our homes running smoothly.”

50 of life's biggest inconveniences:

People pushing-in in a queue Needing the toilet but can’t find a public loo/no loos open Wi-fi cutting out Raining when the washing has just been hung on the line Public transport not turning up on time or at all Boiler breaking down leaving the household no heating, especially during the colder/winter months Leaving something in a pocket when putting clothes through the wash Staining a favourite item of clothing with food Struggling to find the end of a roll of sticky tape Holding the door open for someone who doesn’t say thank-you Getting stuck at every red traffic light Getting splashed by a vehicle when walking Getting stuck behind a cyclist when driving Getting a wobbly or loud trolley at the supermarket Drivers not saying thank-you when you let them out Locking yourself out of your home An engine light flashing up on the car dashboard when about to drive somewhere Having to pay for someone to come and fix something which only takes a few minutes Getting stuck behind a bin lorry when driving Discovering the milk in the fridge has gone off Light bulb blowing and not having the correct replacement Needing to reset all digital clocks after a power cut A laptop/computer automatically restarting without a warning An unexpected bill leaving your bank account Colour running in the washing machine Food exploding in the microwave Alarm clock not going off Forgetting an umbrella when it’s raining Forgetting to pack a specific item for a holiday Being late for work due to no fault of your own Realising the clothes you want to wear are in the wash The temperature being too hot or too cold e.g. in the workplace A pen running out of ink when taking important notes An online bus/tube timeline not matching up with the actual times Boiling the kettle and not having enough water for all the drink requests Accidentally burning toast Getting caught in rain after washing or styling hair A biscuit breaking off in a cup of tea or coffee Gas stove/oven packing in unexpectedly when going to cook Having to have a cold shower as the boiler has stopped working Loud building works going on when working from home A video call freezing Realising the item of clothing picked to wear needs ironing A load of washing not fitting on the airer Accidentally reading a message on WhatsApp but not being ready to reply Shower or bath not working on hair wash night Forgetting a poo bag when walking the dog Neighbour’s dog barking when working from home Waiting ages for the bathroom in your home A work meeting being put in the diary for 5pm