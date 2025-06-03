Leicestershire mum launches lifesaving app as food trend puts allergy sufferers at risk

A Leicestershire mum is taking a stand against a dangerous new online trend that could put lives at risk—by launching a free app that helps allergy sufferers avoid hidden food hazards.

Sophia, a mum of three from Leicestershire who has suffered with multiple food allergies her entire life, created the Safe Appetite app to help people stay safe and informed when it comes to eating. And as a recent BBC investigation revealed TikTok users are selling homemade food without any allergen labelling, the need for her app has never been more urgent.

“It’s terrifying,” says Sophia. “There are people selling meals, desserts, spice mixes and all sorts on TikTok with no idea that they could be putting someone in hospital—or worse.”

Food businesses in the UK are legally required to label allergens, but the rise of informal side hustles and TikTok-driven food sales is making enforcement difficult. For allergy sufferers, even trace amounts of certain ingredients can trigger severe reactions or life-threatening anaphylaxis.

“I created Safe Appetite because I know how hard it is to find trustworthy information,” says Sophia. “I’ve lived it. Labels are confusing enough—but when there’s no label at all, that’s when it becomes truly dangerous.”

The Safe Appetite app allows users to personalise their profile by selecting allergens, dietary restrictions or preferences. It then helps them find safe products and verified dining options—with new features for beauty and lifestyle products coming soon. It’s a digital lifeline for anyone who needs to avoid certain ingredients, whether due to allergies, intolerances or personal choice.

The app will have its first public mini launch at the Allergy and Free From Show in June, but Sophia is already hoping to get the word out in her hometown and beyond.

“Leicestershire has a strong foodie scene, but we need to make sure it’s inclusive and safe for everyone,” she says. “I’d love to see local cafes, restaurants and food producers use this moment to double-check their allergen info and make their food safer for all.”

Sophia’s message to fellow parents, food lovers and business owners is clear: “Let’s not wait for tragedy to strike. Whether you’re making a cake at home or running a restaurant, being allergy aware could save someone’s life. And for those living with allergies, Safe Appetite is here to help.”

TikTok spokesperson said:"TikTok Shop is committed to providing a safe and trustworthy shopping experience. We have policies and processes in place with our sellers to ensure the safety of food and beverages sold on our platform and we will remove products that breach these policies. “

Safe Appetite is available to download now. To find out more or connect with Sophia, visit the team at The Allergy and Free From Show stand F52 or follow @safeappetite on Instagram.