High-profile games Fortnite and LEGO have joined forces for a brand-new game mode release.

Fans of the battle royale game Fortnite will soon be able to play a LEGO version of the game, which is set to rival Minecraft.

Fortnite and LEGO have joined forces to release a brand-new game mode, marking the first-ever crafted mode by Epic Games within the Fortnite universe.

Here is all you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite game.

What will the game play of Fortnite LEGO include?

LEGO Fortnite will take Fortnite gamers back to the original roots of the game - crafting. However, in the new game mode in collaboration with LEGO, gamers will be able to do their crafting by using LEGO bricks.

Game play will change dramatically to reflect the LEGO world, including structures and characters based on LEGO products. Game play will also include players being able to build fences, grow vegetables, chop down trees and more.

When will Fortnite LEGO be released?

LEGO Fortnite is available from Thursday, December 7. The collaboration between the high-profile game developers was announced in November, and now fans of the games will be able to play the brand-new mode.

How can I get the Fortnite LEGO game?

To play the LEGO Fortnite game mode, players must already have the Fortnite game, as it is a game mode rather than a stand-alone game.

Fortnite is available on consoles such as the Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and Mac.

To unlock the brand-new LEGO Fortnite game mode, players must launch the game and will find Fortnite LEGO in the Discover section of the main menu.

What other game modes are included in Fortnite?