Kitten makes miraculous recovery after surviving 50ft fall from huge block of flats

A curious kitten has made a miraculous recovery after surviving a 50ft fall from a fourth storey flat. Little “Oreo” is a one-year-old moggie who definitely spent one of her nine lives when she escaped her owner’s window and plummeted to the ground.

The kitten fell 50ft to the ground where she lay overnight. She broke both of her front legs and fractured two bones in her front right paw in the incident.

Advertisement

Poor Oreo also sustained severe bruising to her chest, mouth, and jaw. Amazingly, she is now expected to make a full recovery thanks to treatment by vets charity the PDSA’s Bristol Pet Hospital.

Her owner Melanie Woodward, 38, said she did not know if Oreo would survive the ordeal. Melanie, from Redcliffe Hill in Bristol , said: "Oreo is very friendly and always comes into the bedroom for a bit of fuss in the morning. When she didn’t come in, alarm bells started to ring.

Most Popular

"My daughter and I looked for her all over the flat - under beds, in cupboards, behind furniture – everywhere we could think of, but we just couldn’t find her. By that point I was hysterical.

“In desperation, I went onto the balcony, and when I looked down I saw her lying in our downstairs neighbour’s yard. It was beyond horrendous, we were all beside ourselves. I ran downstairs in my pyjamas and socks and banged on my neighbour’s door so I could get into the yard to help Oreo.”

Advertisement

Despite immediately rushing Oreo to the vets, Melanie was unable to afford the treatment as she suffers from ill-health and her husband is her carer - leaving her unable to commit to expensive veterinary treatments. Thankfully vets directed her to the PDSA to get help - and the group were able to give Oreo over £2,500 towards the treatment she needed.

She added: “I can’t thank PDSA enough for saving Oreo. Everyone in the team was so kind and did everything they could to help her survive so she can have a healthy and happy life.

Advertisement

"There is no way we could have afforded to pay for Oreo’s treatment as, like most families nowadays, we just don’t have thousands of pounds spare, so to be able to access PDSA’s services when we were absolutely desperate was incredible.

Advertisement

"I will never forget the kindness and compassion that the whole team showed not only to Oreo but also to myself and my family. We will all be forever grateful.”

The charity is now appealing for donations so that they can continue to help pets in need when their owners are unable to pay the often high cost of treatment. PDSA Bristol Vet Penny Morgan said: “Little Oreo’s injuries were very serious. Her legs were badly hurt and she had sustained severe bruising.

Advertisement

“After two weeks we made the decision to operate because her fractures weren’t healing as quickly as we’d have liked. We performed a complex surgical procedure to repair her legs, fitting metal plates to each of them.