Kids reveal signs you're getting old - as they say you're over the hill at 49

This footage shows a group of children trying to guess the age of adults based on clues – with hilarious results.

The youngsters, aged as young as seven, were given hints about the hobbies of the older people, which included powerlifting, karate and rock climbing.

However, it appears the trick didn’t work for some of the young ones, who incorrectly guessed more stereotypical hobbies or even ‘puppet shows’.

Many of the kids looked in disbelief when the hobbies were revealed, genuinely astounded older adults were enjoying sports and staying active into their 40s, 50s and even 70s.

It comes as a poll of 1,000 children aged seven to 16 found listening to the radio (51 per cent) and watching daytime TV (48 per cent) were other signs you’re pushing on – along with moaning about aches and pains (45 per cent).

The age-old British pastime of moaning about the weather (34 per cent) and doing crosswords (32 per cent) also counted as major markers of being old.

And over 50’s, look away now – you officially become ‘old’ when you hit 49.

Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, medical director at AXA Health Insurance, which commissioned the research as part of its Future You campaign, said: “Children can have forthright views about ageing and wellbeing.

“But it is surprising that children consider you ‘old’ at 50 and even at age 30, one in five children believe people stop having fun and one in 10 believe 30 year olds stop exercising.

“We know that these stereotypes are outdated and that people are increasingly looking to maintain their health and wellbeing as they age so they can enjoy a healthier future.

“Exercising, eating right and be active – in whatever activity you like – can all play a role in making sure you live a healthy and happy life. Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you have to slow down.”

The research found children think aches and pains (56 per cent), wrinkles (52 per cent) and grey hair (49 per cent) are the worst parts about getting old.

Other less-than-desirable factors include forgetting things (46 per cent) and needing glasses (39 per cent).

Those in their 30s aren’t immune to being deemed old, either, the OnePoll research found.

A sizeable 15 per cent of children polled said over 30s were ‘old’, 18 per cent said they were boring and 12 per cent believe the over 30s are too old to play sport or exercise.

Complaining more (33 per cent), starting to get knee or back pain (31 per cent) and getting wrinkles (31 per cent) are what happens when you hit your third decade, said kids.

More than one in five (21 per cent) think people stop having fun once they hit 30, 23 per cent believe they stop playing and one in 10 reckon they stop exercising.

There’s a good chance your children think you’re old if you’re a parent, too. Almost half (45 per cent) of children said they thought their parents were old.

And when they do get older, children said they want to be happy (29 per cent), fun (27 per cent) and healthy (21 per cent).

It’s not all doom and gloom, according to children, as there are positives about getting older, which include having more money (52 per cent), more life experience (47 per cent) and understanding more about life in general (45 per cent).

Dr Bradshaw added: “Looking after your health is important at every age – your actions now will benefit your future self to be able to enjoy a healthy and active later life and defy age stereotypes.

"No matter if you are 30, 50 or 70 – it is never too early or too late to make changes and prioritise your health."

Top 10 activities ‘old people’ love, according to kids

Talking about “the good old days” Gardening Drinking tea Listening to the radio Watching daytime TV Talking about aches and pains Sleeping Knitting Complaining about the weather Doing crosswords