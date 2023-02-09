Jeremy Clarkson has said the queues caused by customers visiting his Diddly Squat Farm shop prevented people from reaching their local health centre for Covid vaccinations. The Grand Tour presenter discussed the issue of visitors causing a lot of traffic in a preview of the second season of his Clarkson’s Farm, premiering on Prime Video on February 10.

According to the Independent, Clarkson said his farm shop “turned out to be rather more popular than we’d expected”.

The former Top Gear presenter continued: “Last week, the main road jammed up for three hours. People couldn’t get to be vaccinated at the health centre, and they couldn’t get a crew for the fire station.”

Speaking over clips of traffic and queues, he added: “I just didn’t think it through. I didn’t think this many people would come.”

In the preview, viewers get to see plans being drawn up for a restaurant that was planned on the 1000 acre farm. The restaurant was recently forced to close after an enforcement order from Cotswolds council due to the heavy traffic it caused.

Season two of Clarkson’s Farm will see the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire host continue trying to run his farm in Chipping Norton. The series will be followed by a third season in 2024, which is rumoured to be the last after speculation Amazon has cut their ties with the presenter following his controversial column in The Sun newspaper where he criticised Meghan Markle.

