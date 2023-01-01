Jeremiah Green , drummer and co-founder of indie group Modest Mouse , has died aged 45 after losing his battle with stage four cancer. The announcement was made by the remaining members of the band on Facebook shortly before midnight in the US, with news of Green’s cancer diagnosis coming only days earlier.

In their social media post, the surviving members of the band wrote: “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time.

“These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Green formed Modest Mouse in 1992 with Isaac Brock, singer and lead guitarist, and bassist Eric Judy. The band found early success under the radar of the mainstream music consciousness with their blend of post-punk and art-rock . Their shift to a post-punk revival sound led to their single “Float On” becoming a radio and music television hit - leading to the band being nominated for an MTV Video Music Award in 2004.

Green’s drumming has also been revered among alternative rock musicians, with Stylus Magazine listing him as one of the 50 best drummers in rock, coming in at 57. Modest Mouse released their last album in 2021, The Golden Casket - which sadly for now is the last album to feature Green’s drumming prowess.