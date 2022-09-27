JD Wetherspoons announces its selling 32 pubs across England - full list of pubs
JD Wetherspoons has announced its going to sell 32 pubs across England.
JD Wetherspoons has announced its going to sell 32 pubs across England.
CBRE and Savills will market the 32 properties, which contain a combination of freehold and leasehold units. The venues are being considered for sale individually, in small packages or as a portfolio.
The hospitality chain, which operates 800 pubs across the UK, has previously warned that it could lose up to £30m after recently investing into staff wages and repairs, according to The Caterer.
Paul Breen, Director at Savills commented: “Following the success of our earlier marketing campaigns for JD Wetherspoon we are delighted to be launching these 32 properties to the market.
Most Popular
Advertisement
“These venues are well configured and fitted to a high standard which will make them appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.”
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.
"This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."
Where are the 32 JD Wetherspoons pubs up for sale across England?
Advertisement
JD Wetherspoons will put 32 pubs across England on the market. Here is the entire list of pubs to be sold:
- Barnsley – Silkstone Inn
- Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion
- Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un
- Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke
- Cheltenham – Bank House
- Durham – Water House
- Halifax – Percy Shaw
- Hanham – Jolly Sailor
- Harrow – Moon on the Hill
- Hove – Cliftonville Inn
- London Battersea – Asparagus
- London East Ham – Miller’s Well
- London Eltham – Bankers Draft
- London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay
- London Forest Hill – Capitol
- London Hornsey – Toll Gate
- London Holborn – Penderel’s Oak
- London Islington – Angel
- London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring
- Loughborough – Moon & Bell
- Loughton – Last Post
- Mansfield – Widow Frost
- Middlesborough – Resolution
- Purley – Foxley Hatch
- Redditch – Rising Sun
- Sevenoaks - Sennockian
- Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis
- Stafford – Butler’s Bell
- Watford – Colombia Press
- West Bromwich – Billiard Hall
- Willenhall – Malthouse
- Wirral – John Masefield
To find out more about the JD Wetherspoons pubs being sold, visit the JDWDisposals website.